An Irish Christmas comes to Yuma on Wednesday

An Irish Christmas is coming to the Historic Yuma Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, featuring an award-winning cast of dancers along with an incredible group of musicians and singers to celebrate the holidays as only the Irish can.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KERRY IRISH PRODUCTIONS

Kerry Irish Productions is bringing its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas to the Historic Yuma Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The production features an award-winning cast of dancers along with an incredible group of musicians and singers to celebrate the holidays as only the Irish can. Audiences will enjoy all the holiday carols they know and love including Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, and The Twelve Days of Christmas plus a spectacular high-energy display of Irish dancing at its very best.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you