An Irish Christmas comes to Yuma on Wednesday

Kerry Irish Productions is bringing its acclaimed production of An Irish Christmas to the Historic Yuma Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The production features an award-winning cast of dancers along with an incredible group of musicians and singers to celebrate the holidays as only the Irish can. Audiences will enjoy all the holiday carols they know and love including Silent Night, Carol of the Bells, and The Twelve Days of Christmas plus a spectacular high-energy display of Irish dancing at its very best.
An Irish Christmas is a celebration of family and community that showcases some of the great Irish holiday traditions including, chasing the wren, butter-making, and dancing on the half-door. The show features dancers from Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Celtic Wings and is produced by Margaret O’Carroll with musical direction by Jesse Langen.
In 2017 Kerry Irish Productions partnered with PBS and Tourism Ireland in a televised presentation of An Irish Christmas that has aired for several years during the holidays season.
The talented cast includes a number of award-winning dancers and musicians who are available for interviews including: Connor Reider, principal dancer; Mark Alfred, Bodhrán and Riverdance musical director; Koral Aakre, vocalist; Maeve Coughlan, dance director; and Margaret O’Carroll, producer.