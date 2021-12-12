Nollaig shona duit! That’s “Merry Christmas to you” in Irish, but Yumans interested in more than an Irish Christmas greeting have the opportunity to experience Irish Christmas in America this coming Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Historic Yuma Theater for an admission price of $15.
Presented by KAWC 88.9FM and KOFA 94.7FM, Yuma’s nonprofit public radio stations, Irish Christmas in America is a holiday experience filled with music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions as shared and performed by Irish musicians. Audience members can expect to hear fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, harp and bouzouki in the instrumental accompaniment for the family-friendly performance.
As the musical group celebrates its 16th year, fiddler and producer of the show Oisín Mac Diarmada shared in an interview with the Yuma Sun that he originally had the idea back in 2005. Having toured in the States since 2001, he decided it would be wonderful to do a different type of show with a theme.
“Christmas is such a beautiful time,” he said. “We do quite a lot as musicians. There’s something magical about traveling at Christmas time. People have a special sense of enjoyment coming up to Christmas.”
Mac Diarmada shared that the group enjoys meeting people and this year especially, they’re enjoying the opportunity to re-engage with people.
“A lot of people have been living and working in a vacuum for two years,” he said. “They’ve been working towards things … so it’s special for the people coming out to shows as well. They’re equally excited to have a glimpse of normality.”
During Mac Diarmada’s call with the Yuma Sun, Irish Christmas in America was in the East Coast anticipating its Friday evening performance in Vermont. While the group tours across the country, Mac Diarmada explained their interest in Yuma.
“I’ve played in Yuma at the Art Center a couple of times with the group Téada,” Mac Diarmada said. “It’s so interesting geographically as a crossroads of Arizona, California and Mexico. It’s very different with no snow … But we’re all unified by our celebration of the holiday.”
He also notes that what’s so exciting about the show as an Irish musician is that people who come sometimes have never heard Irish music before. He considers it a beautiful opportunity to be their introduction.
When Irish Christmas in America comes to Yuma, KAWC describes that there will also be “evocative photographic images which provide an immersive backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions of Ireland. The show allows a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland, provide a fun-filled start to the holiday season.”
The Yuma performance will include Oisín Mac Diarmada on fiddle, Gráinne Hambly on Irish harp and concertina, Seán Gavin on uilleann pipes and flute, Alan Murray on guitar, bouzouki and vocals, Samantha Harvey on piano and dancing and features special guest singer Niamh Farrell, a Sligo vocalist who has toured with U.K. singer-songwriter David Gray.
To experience Irish Christmas in America, tickets can be purchased at the Yuma Art Center, online at KAWC.org and at the performance itself.
