East Valley Cre8tive Kids is heading to East Lansing, Mich., with a goal of doing their best at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals May 24 through 27.

The team, comprised of 10-14 year-olds Payton Ruiz, Ellie Shoemaker, Emma Smith, Madison Smith and Abigail Whitacre, placed second against all high schoolers in their division at state. And now, to be able to go to World Finals, they’re looking for community support in raising $10,000 to cover the cost of transportation, lodging and shipping their materials for the competition.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

