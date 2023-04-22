East Valley Cre8tive Kids is heading to East Lansing, Mich., with a goal of doing their best at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals May 24 through 27.
The team, comprised of 10-14 year-olds Payton Ruiz, Ellie Shoemaker, Emma Smith, Madison Smith and Abigail Whitacre, placed second against all high schoolers in their division at state. And now, to be able to go to World Finals, they’re looking for community support in raising $10,000 to cover the cost of transportation, lodging and shipping their materials for the competition.
Coach Adele Hennig shared that the team was created in 2015 with kids from Gila Ridge High School, Yuma Christian Academy and a homeschooler, who all wanted to do Odyssey of the Mind but didn’t have opportunities at their places of schooling. While there might not be interest in the team every year, Hennig said that there was plenty of it this year.
“The funny thing about this year was that the high school kids that were so into it in the beginning dropped out,” she said. “Once you register a team in a certain level, like, we have to compete [at that level.] We had high schoolers on the team. Well, the high schoolers dropped out, leaving my little girls. They’re young, like 10 to 14 …These girls scrambled a lot in the beginning. There were certain roles that the high school kids were playing and certain things they were working on and then they had to just scrap it all and start over.
“They’ve had their share of struggles but they persevered and they actually came in second at the state competition, which earned them the place to go to World Finals.”
Indeed, despite their ages, the team of four 5th – 7th graders and one 8th grader ended up competing against high schoolers at the state competition and earned 2nd place for their solution to “The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!!”
Odyssey of the Mind involves one long-term problem that the teams must work on solving for the majority of the school year and a spontaneous one that they have to solve at competitions.
For the “Most Dramatic Problem Ever,” the youths had to create a dramatic character who overreacts to common situations. The character must endure at least three regular situations and then one where any regular person would overreact. Another character must change appearance back and forth at least twice, without adding or taking away anything from the costume they wear.
Since this problem was sponsored by Arm and Hammer, another requirement was for the solution to include baking soda.
The girls, then, used a classic baking soda and vinegar solution and blew up gloves, which they call “jazz hands.” Their eight-minute skit also has a spoiled-brat princess character and a witch friend, who’s not really a witch.
“It honestly teaches kids things that they don’t always get taught anywhere else,” Hennig remarked. “Like, well, teamwork for one and we have a budget to you know, for supplies and things like that so they have to manage that. And the time limit, right? It teaches them things that we deal with in our daily work lives. I don’t care where you work, this is how it is. You guys work with other people, you have a budget and you have timeframes that you have to adhere to. So it teaches them all of that and it teaches them how to creative problem solve. They’re given problems and the more creative they are with their solution, that’s the higher score they’re gonna get for their endeavors. It’s fun to watch them.”
In order to raise the funds the girls need, the team is holding a garage sale today and a Lutes takeover and auction. They’re also accepting monetary donations and donations of items that can be used for their silent auction at Lutes. The details of these events are as follows:
- Today, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon: Garage sale at 8769 E. 38th Pl, in the Foothills.
- Wednesday, May 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Takeover and silent auction at Lutes Casino, 221 S Main St. Portion of food sales will go to the team. Folks can look at silent auction items on the pool boards and bid for a chance to win.
While donating money will be of help to the team, gift donations for the auction will also be useful. Hennig noted that even gift cards can be donated.
“If it was a Fry’s gift card, I would put it with maybe some cooking things or a cookbook or something in a little basket,” she commented. “... We kind of have to hustle. I mean, we’ve already purchased our plane tickets because if you wait too long, you can’t get a decent price. So we’ve got that part covered. We still have our dorm stay and transportation there. Also, we have to ship their props back to Michigan State (University) – all those beautiful things they make to solve the problem.”
While raising $10,000 is no small task, Hennig said the girls are very excited to go to World Finals.
“They’ll be there with kids from all over the world, all over the United States,” she said. “Over 700 teams usually show up for this event. This is their first time so these five little girls that I have, they’ve never done OM before until now and they’re very excited. They weren’t expecting to win at state because they are on the younger side and they’ve never done it before. But they worked hard and I told them, ‘You do your best and you don’t worry about the other people and if you did your best, then that’s all that matters’ and here they won!”