‘Growing up I was told that one of these days we wouldn’t have these plants,” said Cocopah Tribal member Willadena Thomas.
“I just never understood what my elders were telling me…and then reality hit.”
As a technician with the Tribe’s Environmental Protection Office, Thomas sees first-hand the reality that her elders predicted.
Cottonwood and willow trees, sacred plants to the Cocopah people, are no longer abundant on tribal land. Getting them to grow is a monumental effort that requires persistence, patience and perspiration. Sometimes it requires the force of heavy machinery to clear out invasive plant species such as salt cedar and phragmites. Other times it only requires the strength of two hands with a shovel to dig a small hole for a sapling.
Standing by the bank of the Colorado River near the California border and Mexico, Thomas and Cocopah EPO Director Jennifer Alspach watched as an excavator on treads ambled along ripping out large batches of phragmites from the earth. The invasive plant species is tall and tough. It grows quickly and is so dense that it blocks out the view of the river and forces wildlife to look elsewhere to live.
It also prevented Cocopah tribal members from accessing the river, which is central to Cocopah life and culture.
It took crews one week to clear six acres of phragmites from the area.
Now the land is ready for 100 new cottonwood and willow trees that were donated by the Yuma chapter of the Audubon Society.
“The donation means a lot to us,” said Alspach. “It’s great to know that the Yuma Audubon Society supports our efforts of restoration along the river.”
Alspach and Thomas in January planted the first trees of 2021. Now they are ready to plant the remaining trees in the area that was just cleared out.
“The idea is, if we have native plants, it attracts birds. We hope it will bring back some of the endangered species such as the Southwestern Willow Flycatcher and the Yellow-billed cuckoo,” said Nancy Meister, president of the Yuma Audubon Society.
The plants have special cultural significance to the Cocopah people dating back thousands of years. Willow trees are used to make handles for gourds, which are musical instruments that rattle. Willow is also used to make sticks for playing shinny, a hard-charging field game where players use willow sticks to take control of a small ball and get it across a goal line similar to field hockey. Cottonwood is also used for gourd handles, building ramadas, and for medicinal purposes
“We have lost a lot of those traditional plants so anytime we see a project like this it brings great joy. We’re moving it forward. More trees, more green,” said Cocopah Cultural Resources Manager Justin Brundin.
This marks the second consecutive year that the Yuma Audubon Society has donated trees to Cocopah in support of the tribe’s restoration efforts.
“I’m happy that we’re able to get the trees and put them down and now we have new growth,” said Thomas. “It makes me proud.”