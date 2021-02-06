Remember that blazer that all but shouted your name from the clothing rack once upon a time; the one hanging in the back of the closet because it no longer “speaks” the same way? Or all the neckties you’ve hardly touched since your home became your office last year? Fortunately for your old threads, they have a second chance to make a great first impression.
Recently created via the Arizona Western College Innovation Fund, Andale’s Apparel is seeking donations of new or gently used business attire to outfit current and recently graduated students with professional clothing for interviews, conferences, networking events and other career-related experiences.
To prepare for its official launch date on April 15, the initiative is accepting donations of all sizes now through Feb. 11 at the college’s main campus in Yuma as well as its learning centers in Parker, Somerton and San Luis. Local pick-ups can also be arranged for donors who are unable to go to one of the campuses.
“We’re calling on the generosity of our community to help us get the foundation of this program up and running so we can be a sustainable resource for students for as long as long as we can provide it here,” said Julie Koepp, career development coordinator at AWC.
In its infancy, Andale’s Apparel will distribute resources on a lending basis, with COVID-conscious cleaning measures implemented to ensure students’ safety and wellness. The project’s ultimate goal, according to Koepp, is to collect enough resources to become self-sustaining, enabling the items students pick out to become permanent staples in their wardrobes.
From the vantage point of Aybuke Keehn, director of international student programs at AWC, the need for Andale’s Apparel is “very apparent.” When she taught as a professor, donning business attire was a requirement for students delivering their final speech in Keehn’s public speaking class. However, she soon realized that not every student had the means to satisfy that standard.
“Having business attire may not be a question in some people’s minds...but I’ve had students who didn’t have a dress shirt,” Keehn said. “The need is there, and we are going to try our best to serve our students. That’s more than just giving them a diploma – it’s helping them represent themselves for their first interview. We are not only giving them a piece of paper that says they have an official degree, but also preparing them to pass that finish line strongly.”
According to Koepp, by design, Andale’s Apparel will eliminate barriers and boost students’ confidence to look, feel and perform their best in pursuit of their career-related goals.
“We’re encouraging that confidence to make them feel prepared for whatever they’re walking into,” said Koepp. “We understand this can be a sensitive area for some people; it’s not necessarily something people like to admit or openly discuss. With that in mind, we’re designing this so that students will be able to submit an interest form that’s private and honorable to their experience here with us, because we want them to feel comfortable.”
Student interest forms will become available when the project goes live on April 15, Koepp said.
While COVID-19 has made some alterations to job interviews and networking events, the rules of etiquette are still in effect for professional attire, even in a virtual world.
“We’ve gotten some commentary that interviews and other networking events are different now with COVID; but it’s important to still get dressed up and get ready for that experience,” said Koepp. “That experience, that presentation is still important.”
The offerings of Andale’s Apparel will also pair well with AWC’s shift to Handshake as its career services platform. An equivalent of LinkedIn tailored for college students, the platform “will help our students connect with employment, internship and volunteer opportunities – locally, statewide, nationally, even globally,” Koepp said. That’s why Koepp’s team is organizing an event for students to get professional headshots taken at no cost.
Slated to occur in April, students will be able to peruse the inventory at Andale’s Apparel for an ensemble to don in their photos, which they can use to build their Handshake profile.
According to Koepp, thanks to a few local clothing boutiques and individual donors, the closet is already beginning to flesh out.
“When I start to talk about this project and what’s going on, the initial response is, ‘How can I help? What can I do?’ said Koepp. “It’s just been fantastic across the board. It’s because of that that the project has been able to come alive. We appreciate the enthusiasm that everybody’s provided to us so far.”
For individuals who may not have business attire to part with but still want to contribute to the cause, a partnership between Andale’s Apparel and the Arizona Western College Foundation allows the initiative to operate as a nonprofit program, which means interested individuals can make a monetary tax-deductible donation online at https://foundation.azwestern.edu.
According to Koepp, the aim is to collect $10,000 in donations in order to institutionalize the project and meet businesswear needs in all corners of the Arizona Western College District.
“This is a program that’s going to be touching all of our campuses; we’re trying to make it as sustainable and long-lasting as we can,” said Koepp.
With questions, contact Koepp at Julie.Koepp@azwestern.edu.