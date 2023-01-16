Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey announced the appointment of Tiffany Anderson as the new director of the Facilities Management Department. Anderson will be leaving her position as Election Services Director and will begin her new role on Jan. 23.

“Tiffany has consistently performed above expectations since joining the Yuma County team,” McGaughey said. “Her experience in San Diego County provided an excellent foundation to hit the ground running here. She has displayed a sharp leadership acumen, a passion for strategic planning and process improvement, and is ready to take charge of this important department.”

