Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey announced the appointment of Tiffany Anderson as the new director of the Facilities Management Department. Anderson will be leaving her position as Election Services Director and will begin her new role on Jan. 23.
“Tiffany has consistently performed above expectations since joining the Yuma County team,” McGaughey said. “Her experience in San Diego County provided an excellent foundation to hit the ground running here. She has displayed a sharp leadership acumen, a passion for strategic planning and process improvement, and is ready to take charge of this important department.”
Anderson will lead a team of 40 Facilities Management employees. Her job responsibilities will include planning, directing and coordinating the maintenance, repair and renovation of existing county buildings, grounds, parks and cemeteries.
She will also oversee the asset management and lifecycle replacement programs for county facilities as well as updating of building life-safety systems.
“Tiffany assumed the position of Election Services director at a challenging time, just weeks before the 2020 general election and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGaughey said. “That and all subsequent elections here in Yuma County went smoothly and were handled with professionalism and, above all, integrity.”
Before becoming the Election Services director, Anderson was the county’s management analyst. She began her tenure with Yuma County in January 2020, hailing from San Diego County where she was an administrative analyst and legislative policy advisor.
Plans for the recruitment of Yuma County’s next Election Services director position will be announced soon.