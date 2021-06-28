The administrative torch at Kofa High School has been passed to Steve Anderson, who exchanges the title of assistant principal of athletics – which he held for six years at Gila Ridge High School – for head principal of Kofa. Anderson replaces former principal Mike Sharp, who is settling into a newly created district-level role as director of strategic projects.
Anderson joins the Kings with 20 years of experience in education, spanning physical and driver’s education, student council advisory, instructional leadership, student activities, athletics and administration. While he’s been responsible for “many different areas” across Yuma Union High School District, the responsibilities he now assumes as a principal are new territory for Anderson, marking a “first” in his career.
A Yuma transplant by way of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Anderson began his career with YUHSD as an emerging college graduate, starting at Cibola followed by moves to Gila Ridge, Yuma High and back to Gila Ridge before his most recent transition to Kofa.
“I’ve had a wonderful career in this district,” Anderson said. “I’ve been able to serve students and families and I’m really excited to be able to continue to do that at a new school. The different experiences that I’ve had here, I don’t know that they would have happened for me elsewhere.”
With his longstanding passion for people, particularly youth, and commitment to aligning his work with the Golden Rule, education was an obvious choice for Anderson.
“It just seemed to be for me,” he said. “My love for sports led me to wanting to be a physical education teacher and wanting to make a difference in kids’ lives and make education fun. The more I did it, the more I loved it and I wanted to make this my career, my life.”
According to Anderson, it was his fourth-grade teacher, Mr. Hour, who influenced him the most.
“When I was growing up there weren’t a lot of male elementary school teachers; he was just a good role model for me,” said Anderson. “He took it upon himself to build a relationship with me, he got to know my parents, he came to my baseball games – he was that type of teacher who cared about his kids. That was kind of the way I wanted to be, just like Mr. Hour.”
As he enters his 21st year in education and first as a principal, Anderson said he’s humbled and honored to have been chosen to serve Kofa High School, and he’s eager to see what lies ahead.
“Like any new job, I’m nervous, I have those jitters about the unknown – but that’s a good thing,” he said. “You start your first year of teaching thinking, ‘Oh man, I don’t know what I’m doing. Am I going to be able to do this?’ And that’s how you learn; you’ve got to go through it. Same thing when I became a coach for the first time, or the department chair for the P.E. department for the first time, or assistant principal for the first time. You can’t let fear take over; reach out for help, ask questions. That’s why you have a support team, a leadership team.”
At Kofa, Anderson said he hopes to lead by example, modeling his belief that everyone is a lifelong learner and further building upon “all the great things that are happening here.”
“I’m 100% all-in,” he said. “I’m here to serve our students and families, to work with them, to help them achieve their goals whether it’s moving on to college or career or community preparedness. I want students, teachers and staff members to feel valued and appreciated for the hard work that they do; I think that’s important to building relationships. Mr. Sharp has moved Kofa toward a positive direction. It’s a place where teachers want to go; they feel like it’s a family. They care about their job, they care about the kids they’re teaching. I’m inspired by that and I hope to continue that.”