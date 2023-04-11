U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Andrade Port of Entry seized more than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed within the front bumper of a vehicle last week.
At approximately 10:54 a.m. on Wednesday, a 37-year-old woman driving a 2005 Chevrolet Sedan tried to enter the country from Mexico at the Andrade Port of Entry.
The woman was accompanied by an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, all of whom presented valid travel documents to enter the United States.
After an initial examination, CBP officers referred the vehicle and its occupants to the secondary inspection area for further inspection.
Once in secondary, non-intrusive inspection (NIN) technology was used to conduct a full scan of the vehicle. Following that scan, CBP officers observed irregularities in the front bumper of the vehicle.
A Canine Enforcement Officer, with a CBP human/narcotic detector dog, then responded to the scene and alerted to the presence of drugs in the front region of the vehicle.
At that point CBP officers found and removed 99 packages of methamphetamine from the vehicle’s front bumper and firewall.
The methamphetamine weighed over 100 pounds and had an estimated street value of $133,596.
“Another great seizure by our remarkable officers,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. “This seizure is a true testament of the diligent and dynamic work ethic our officers possess.”
He added that efficient collaboration is a must to prevent deadly narcotics from being distributed in communities and that he was proud of how skillful CBP officers work together to protect the nation’s borders.
CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution, while the two passengers were released to the custody of a relative in Mexico.
The vehicle and narcotics were seized.