drug bust

CBP officers at the Andrade Port of Entry found and removed 99 packages of methamphetamine from a vehicle’s front bumper and firewall on Wednesday. The methamphetamine weighed over 100 pounds and had an estimated street value of $133,596.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Andrade Port of Entry seized more than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed within the front bumper of a vehicle last week.

At approximately 10:54 a.m. on Wednesday, a 37-year-old woman driving a 2005 Chevrolet Sedan tried to enter the country from Mexico at the Andrade Port of Entry.

