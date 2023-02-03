The time to announce the nominees for 2023 Yuma County Teacher of the Year has come earlier this year so nominated teachers across the county are now celebrating the special recognition.
“The Rotary/Education Foundation of Yuma County Teacher of the Year program is an excellent annual opportunity for Yuma County to highlight and show support for the dedicated professional educators we are so fortunate to have teaching our kids every day,” said James Sheldahl, Yuma School District One superintendent and immediate past president for the Education Foundation of Yuma County. “Each January, individual schools have the opportunity to select an exemplary teacher and nominate them to participate in the Teacher of the Year program. Being selected by your colleagues, who work side-by-side with you every day is perhaps the greatest honor.”
Crane School District Superintendent Laurie Doering added that “the nominees are selected as ambassadors of education who are passionate about teaching children.”
The culmination of this program is the annual Teacher of the Year and Education Foundation of Yuma County Hall of Fame Banquet where awardees are selected in six categories: Primary, which includes preschool – third grade; Intermediate/Special Area, which includes fourth – sixth grade and all special area elementary school teachers; Junior High/Middle School, which includes sixth – eighth grade; High School, which includes ninth – 12th grades; College and University; and the overall Teacher of the Year for Yuma County.
Outstanding First Year Teachers are also recognized but no individual is named an awardee for this category.
“The Teacher of the Year competition is the gravy,” Sheldahl noted.
And the process is involved. After nominees are announced, initial virtual interviews are held, finalists are selected and then the finalists must submit essays, photos and videos. Finalist interviews are conducted in person and finally, the awardees will be announced at the banquet this year on Tuesday, April 25.
“The Rotary Clubs’ interviewers are looking for teachers who are dedicated to their craft and to serving the community, an ambassador who can elevate the profession in Yuma County,” Sheldahl explained. “Rotarians who participate in the interview process are always very impressed at the caliber of teachers and great human beings we are blessed with here in Yuma County.”
Per Doering, who’s also a board member for the Education Foundation of Yuma, shared that the theme this year will be “Red Carpet Hollywood” to “honor the true stars–our teachers.”
The nominees this year, by category, are as follows:
- Crystal Atkins, Alice Byrne Elementary (District One)
- Patricia Brienza, Desert Sonora Elementary (Somerton)
- Jen Burgett, Pueblo Elementary (Crane)
- Cori Burton, Desert Mesa Elementary (District One)
- Leta Ferrell, Palmcroft Elementary (District One)
- Priscilla Guerrero, Tierra del Sol Elementary (Somerton)
- Daisy Gutierrez, Desert View Elementary (Gadsden)
- Blanca Hermosillo, G.W. Carver Elementary (District One)
- Felipa Olivas, Valle del Encanto Elementary (Somerton)
- Karime Prevot, Valley Horizon Elementary (Crane)
- Jose Rojas, Rio Colorado Elementary (Gadsden)
- Joey Rubino-McCabe, Gary A. Knox Elementary (Crane)
- Yobana Sesma, Roosevelt Elementary (District One)
- Kelsie Wuertemburg, Mary A. Otondo Elementary (District One)
- Karla Yañez, Ed Pastor Elementary (Gadsden)
Intermediate/Special Area
- Jonathan Bailey, Dorothy Hall Elementary (District One)
- Emily Bay, Pecan Grove Elementary (District One)
- Kim Buchanan, O. C. Johnson Elementary (District One)
- Jorge Castillo, Salida del Sol Elementary (Crane)
- Holly Coolman, Ronald Reagan Elementary (Crane)
- Anthony Daniel, Bravie T. Soto Elementary (Somerton)
- Lizette Ferrusquilla, Cesar Chavez Elementary (Gadsden)
- Tarin Hayes, Sunrise Elementary (District One)
- Patricia Linares, Orange Grove Elementary (Somerton)
- Jessica Munoz, Arizona Desert Elementary (Gadsden)
- Megan Ornelas, Mesquite Elementary (Crane)
- Jose E. Palacios, Gadsden Elementary (Gadsden)
- Crystal Paulin, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary (Crane)
- Casey Stock, James B. Rolle Elementary (District One)
Junior High/Middle School
- Valeria Andrade, Gila Vista Junior High (District One)
- Rachel Baker, Centennial Middle (Crane)
- Mallika Brown, Crane Middle (Crane)
- Adahli Cabrera, Southwest Junior High (Gadsden)
- Brooke Curtis, Mohawk Valley School (Mohawk Valley)
- Wendola Espinoza, Gowan Science Academy (Crane)
- Jennifer Florey, Castle Dome Middle (District One)
- Marisa Lopez, Woodard Junior High (District One)
- Douglas Norton, Ron Watson Middle (District One)
- Ryan Riley, Fourth Avenue Junior High (District One)
- Jovany Sanchez, San Luis Middle (Gadsden)
- Timothy Ames, San Luis High (YUHSD)
- Ashley Atherton, Kofa High (YUHSD)
- Dane Jacobso, Vista Alterative High (YUHSD)
- Michelle Love, Cibola High (YUHSD)
- Michael Massone, Cibola High (YUHSD)
- Ernesto Mendoza, Yuma High (YUHSD)
- Anita Metcalfe, Yuma Catholic High
- Tim O’Brien, Gila Ridge High (YUHSD)
- Erick Olivas, Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY)
- Kassandra Ramirez, San Luis High (YUHSD)
- Tiffany Ruby, Gila Ridge High (YUHSD)
- Alfred Santos, Harvest Preparatory Academy
- Kaisa Tabor, Kofa High (YUHSD)
- Jillian Van Horn, Yuma High (YUHSD)
Outstanding First Year Teachers by district are as follows:
Crane Elementary School District
- Centennial Middle School – Azalea Birriel
- Crane Middle School – Jeffery Francis
- Gary A. Knox Elementary – Felicia Arviso
- Gowan Science Academy – Danielle Baker
- H.L. Suverkrup Elementary – Itzel Gutierrez
- Mesquite Elementary – Lindsey Henson
- Pueblo Elementary – Paola Durazo
- Ronald Reagan Elementary – Cassandra “Niki” Fontes
- Salida del Sol Elementary – Paola “Polly” Fernandez
- Valley Horizon Elementary – Kayla Solorio
Gadsden Elementary School District
- Arizona Desert – Alma Valenzuela
- Cesar Chavez Elementary – Salma Arce
- Cesar Chavez Elementary – Lizette Ferrusquilla
- Ed Pastor Elementary – Sarah Juarez
- Gadsden Elementary – Andres Hernandez
- Rio Colorado Elementary – Claudia Villegas
Somerton Elementary School District
- Orange Grove Elementary – Adriana Moreno Plaza
- Somerton Middle – Alondra Puerta
- Sun Valley Elementary – Geronimo Ortiz
- Tierra del Sol Elementary – Gabriela Cardenas Cerda
- Valle del Encanto Elementary – Ignacio Hernandez
Yuma Elementary School District One
- Alice Byrne Elementary – Laura Hunt
- Castle Dome Middle – Aryza Olague
- Desert Mesa Elementary – Mackenzie Browning
- G.W. Carver Elementary – Mayra Gutierrez
- Gila Vista Junior High – Hannah Schlageck
- James B. Rolle Elementary – Samantha Maese
- O. C. Johnson Elementary – Jazmine Luna
- Pecan Grove Elementary – Karla Quintero
- Ron Watson Middle – Cynthia Riveles
- Sunrise Elementary – Natalie Riley
- Woodard Junior High – Norma Nelson
Yuma Union High School District
- Cibola High – Tony Mitchell
- Gila Ridge High – Elyssa Greene
- Kofa High – Marcela Lozano
- San Luis High – Juan Rojas
- Yuma High – Tab Wilcox
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.