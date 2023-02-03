The time to announce the nominees for 2023 Yuma County Teacher of the Year has come earlier this year so nominated teachers across the county are now celebrating the special recognition.

“The Rotary/Education Foundation of Yuma County Teacher of the Year program is an excellent annual opportunity for Yuma County to highlight and show support for the dedicated professional educators we are so fortunate to have teaching our kids every day,” said James Sheldahl, Yuma School District One superintendent and immediate past president for the Education Foundation of Yuma County. “Each January, individual schools have the opportunity to select an exemplary teacher and nominate them to participate in the Teacher of the Year program. Being selected by your colleagues, who work side-by-side with you every day is perhaps the greatest honor.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you