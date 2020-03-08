To help students map out their route post-community college, Arizona Western College is hosting its annual Transfer Week March 9–12. Each day, students will have opportunities to explore the transfer and career options available to them as they consider what’s next in their academic journey.
• MONDAY, MARCH 9: 3C Breezeway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Transferring students can discover “what it takes to become a Sun Devil” as program representatives and admissions specialists from Arizona State University share their degree offerings and answer questions on everything from admissions requirements to financial aid and campus life.
To learn more about the event and schedule an appointment with an ASU admissions specialist, students can visit azwestern.edu/event/arizona-state-university-day-1.
• TUESDAY, MARCH 10: 3C Breezeway, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Specifically focusing on health, public safety, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and industrial trades, the Transfer and Career Expo will showcase career opportunities for current and prospective students in these fields.
Through this event – which is open to the community – participants will have ample opportunity to explore available internship, volunteer and job opportunities as well as network with agencies and employers.
Representatives from in- and out-of-state universities will also be available to serve as guides through their campus’ transfer process and program offerings.
• WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11: 3C Breezeway 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Representatives from Northern Arizona University will be onsite to help students navigate the transfer process to becoming a Lumberjack next year. Students will be able to see how their credits will transfer, apply and receive an on-the-spot admission decision, and explore NAU’s various departments and resources.
Transferring students are encouraged to bring a copy of their high school and community college transcripts to assist in the transfer process.
To find out more about the event and RSVP, visit azwestern.edu/event/northern-arizona-university-transfer-day.
• THURSDAY, MARCH 12: AS Lobby, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Students aiming to become a Wildcat by the summer or fall semester of 2020 can explore the University of Arizona’s offerings through a variety of workshops and other resources to aid in the application and admission processes.
To learn more and RSVP to the event, visit azwestern.edu/event/university-arizona-instant-decision-day.