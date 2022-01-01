The annual Desert Lily Quilt Show is coming back to the Yuma Civic Center Jan. 7-8, and organizers report that this year’s event is especially exciting as they’ll be featuring the special Diana Exhibit from Cherrywood Fabrics’ 2020 challenge.
For $6 at the door, attendees can see the not-for-profit quilt club’s artwork, purchase fabrics and notions from vendors, buy things made by members at the Country Store and celebrate Princess Diana.
Fran Razmus, special events coordinator for the Desert Lily Quilters, explained that the club consists of 120 members, and traditionally they make about 250 quilts for the show. But they also make more wearable arts, including homemade and sewn items, magazines, patterns and more that are sold at the Country Store. She shares that the store is a popular feature at the show.
“When the show opens, it’s the first thing people go to,” she said.
This year, however, is especially notable for the show as 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana of Wales’ death and the Queen of England’s platinum jubilee – the 70th celebration of her accession to the throne.
Cherrywood Fabrics, which is known for their hand-dyed fabrics used for quilting, held a challenge in 2020 to celebrate Lady Di, with pink the official color scheme as it was her favorite color. Razmus explains that there wasn’t an exhibit last year, but the Desert Lily Quilters are thrilled to have the exhibit in the show as it typically doesn’t go to smaller quilt shows. Travelling to quilt shows across the nation and the globe, the Diana Exhibit quilts are each 20 inches by 20 inches, made exclusively with Cherrywood Fabrics and made without a pattern.
“These are art quilts,” explained Razmus. “You don’t go out to buy a pattern. These are made by artistic women.”
Razmus shared that it’s truly an honor for Yuma to have the Diana Cherrywood Challenge quilts on exhibition. “We requested it,” she said. “I contacted them and we were fortunate enough [that] it worked with the schedule. It travels around from quilt show to quilt show [and] the next show it goes to [after ours] will be Ontario, California.”
The Desert Lily Quilt Show has also been fortunate to have showcased the Cherrywood Challenges for Prince and Bob Ross in the past.
Additionally, as a not-for-profit organization, the quilters provide charitable contributions.
“We have an opportunity quilt,” Razmus said. “And we sell tickets and the proceeds go to a local organization. This year it will be the 4th Ave Gym Foundation, [which] provides sports equipment for the high schools in Yuma.” The opportunity quilt this year is named Blue Moon, and attendees will have the chance to see it the weekend of Jan. 7-8 at the Yuma Civic Center on 1440 Desert Hills Dr. For both days, the show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free, concessions will be available for purchase and tickets can be purchased for $6 at the door.
Why attend? Razmus explained that the quilts shown are all works of art.
“These are new quilts that have never been shown before” she explained. ‘[When we set up the show,] it’s empty and by the end of the day, it’s magical with all the quilts hung ready to be shown to the public.”
To learn more about the Desert Lily Quilters, visit https://desertlilyquilters.org/.