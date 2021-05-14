The community is invited to gather at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex this weekend to remember and honor the law enforcement officers who gave their lives while serving the Yuma area communities.
The Fraternal Order of Police, Yuma Lodge #24, is hosting the 44th Annual Peace Officers Memorial Day Services at the location of the Fallen Officers Monument, located at 1700 E 8th Street.
The service – which begins at 7 p.m. – is a special ceremony to commemorate law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty while making the communities in Yuma County safer places to live.
F.O.P. Yuma Lodge #24 President, Sgt. Eric Egan said the ceremony is both a fitting and proper way to recognize the officers who have shown their valor and bravery going into harm’s way and situations very few outside of this profession would understand.
He also added that he does not believe the high-profile incidents between police and their communities that have garnered national attention in the media throughout the country over the past several years will have an affect on Saturday’s turnout.
“I don’t think what has been happening in the outside world will affect how the communities here feel about their law enforcement,” Egan said.
A motorcade of law enforcement vehicles from all the area’s agencies will depart the Yuma Police Department, 1500 S. 1st Street, at approximately 6:30 p.m. and make its way to the PAAC, where the ceremony will follow.
The hour-long program consists of remembering law enforcement professionals who have either been killed or died in the line of duty, as well as honoring those who still serve.
The Yuma Police Department’s Honor Guard Team will post the United States Flag and conduct a 21-gun salute in remembrance of our fallen brothers and sisters.
They will be joined by Honor Guards from the Somerton and San Luis Police Departments, as well as the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers from across Yuma County will be in attendance.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a law designating May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.
The law was amended by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, signed by President Bill Clinton, directing that the U.S. flag be displayed at half-staff on all government buildings May 15 each year.
According to the Officer Down Memorial page website, 125 officers have been killed in the line of duty this year, including three in Arizona. There have also been 6 canine deaths.
Died in the line of duty
These are the names of Yuma-area law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their community with their end-of-watch end dates:
AZ DPS Officer Tim Huffman E.O.W. 05/06/2013
U.S.B.P. Agent Eduardo W. Rojas Jr. E.O.W. 05/12/2011
U.S.B.P. Agent Hector Clark E.O.W. 05/12/2011
U.S.B.P. Agent John Hoag III E.O.W. 12/17/2009
U.S.B.P. Agent Luis Aguilar E.O.W. 01/19/2008
CHP Officer Robert Dickie E.O.W. 06/10/2007
U.S.B.P. Agent James Epling E.O.W. 12/16/2003
YCSO Deputy Michael B. Meyer E.O.W. 08/13/2001
CHP Officer Jim Schultz E.O.W. 11/16/1996
AZ DPS Sgt. Michael L. Crowe E.O.W. 07/04/1995
YPD Lt. Daniel P. Elkins E.O.W. 07/04/1995
U.S.B.P. Air Ops. Supervisor David Robinson E.O.W. 07/14/1989
ICSO Deputy Richard Grijalva Romero E.O.W. 10/24/1988
YPD Officer Gary A. Maas E.O.W. 04/09/1986
San Luis PD Officer Jose Orduno E.O.W. 04/03/1986
U.S.B.P. Pilot Lester Haynie E.O.W. 06/14/1985
ICSO Deputy Michael J. Edwards E.O.W. 05/30/1975
U.S.B.P. Senior Agent John Blue E.O.W. 10/04/1973
U.S.B.P. Pilot Friedrich Karl E.O.W. 10/04/1973
U.S.B.P. Agent Richard Lugo E.O.W. 05/14/1967
ICSO Deputy Milton R. Smalling E.O.W. 01/22/1967
ICSO Deputy Benjamin J. Solomon E.O.W. 04/10/1963
U.S.B.P. Pilot Kenneth Carl E.O.W. 06/18/1961
AZ DPS Officer Louis Cochran E.O.W. 12/22/1958
YCSO Deputy Walter Akers E.O.W. 02/04/1948
YCSO Deputy Sylvester Castillo Villa E.O.W. 01/25/1948
U.S.B.P. Inspector George Pringle E.O.W. 12/28/1940
ICSO Deputy Ivan E. Null E.O.W. 10/17/1935
ICSO Deputy Julian A. Partin E.O.W. 02/11/1920
US Deputy Marshal Charles Escalanti E.O.W. 06/06/1909
YCSO Under Sheriff Matthew B. Devane E.O.W. 01/08/1901
YCSO Sheriff James T. Dana E.O.W. 09/20/1871
U.S. Deputy Marshal George W. Leihy E.O.W. 11/18/1866
YCSO Sheriff Cornelius Sage E.O.W. 05/03/1865