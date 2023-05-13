The Fraternal Order of Police, Yuma Lodge #24 will host the 45th annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Service on Monday and the community is invited to attend.
The hour-long service, which begins at 7 p.m., is being held at the Fallen Officer Monument, located at the Pacific Athletic Complex at 1700 E. 8th Street.
It is intended as a special time to remember the dedicated law enforcement professionals who have either been killed or died in the line of duty and honor those who still serve.
The Yuma Police Department’s Honor Guard Team will post the United States Flag and conduct a 21-gun salute for those who gave their lives while serving Yuma area communities.
Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers from across Yuma County will be in attendance.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a law designating May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.
The law was amended by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, signed by President Bill Clinton, directing that the U.S. flag be displayed at half-staff on all government buildings May 15 each year.
According to the most recent figures from the Officer Down Memorial page website, 41 officers have been killed in the line of duty this year, which is a 69 percent decrease from last year. There have also been 6 canine deaths.