Annual neighborhood cleanup starts Monday

Yuma’s annual neighborhood cleanup begins Monday, providing curbside removal of large, unwanted items for no additional charge.
Conducted in addition to normal solid waste pickups, Public Works crews will make weekly rounds through city neighborhoods and collect bulky items such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings and bagged lawn clippings.
The annual program runs late January through March. Each of the 10 areas designated for pickups has one week for the curbside collection of these ordinary household bulk items.
For convenience, descriptions and maps of these 10 areas are available on the Neighborhood Cleanup page of the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov/neighborhoodcleanup.
First up is the area from Colorado Street to West Main Canal and Avenue A to the west city limits.
Due to COVID-19, related safety measures and current crew sizes, the city is aware of the possibility that this year’s program may run behind schedule. If your week passes and pickup has not taken place, please leave your materials at the curb.
The neighborhood cleanup program is for residents inside the Yuma city limits only.
Material that qualifies as household hazardous waste, such as old chemicals, paints, pesticides, fertilizers, batteries and electronic waste, should be delivered to household hazardous waste drop-off events, which take place on the second Friday of each month and are managed by appointment. Call 928-373-4504 to schedule an appointment.
Examples of items that will be accepted: Old furniture, mattresses, carpets and appliances; lawn clippings that are bagged; tree limbs that are no longer than 4 feet in length, tied and bundled and weigh no more than 50 pounds; five tires without rims per residential location (no commercial or farm tires).
Examples of items that will not be accepted: Roofing and construction material; tree stumps; concrete or dirt; household hazardous waste such as motor oil, pesticides, and other chemicals; tires with rims; abandoned or commercial vehicles or farm equipment; materials from commercial enterprises.
Please follow these rules:
- Place all items at the curb for collection at the beginning of your neighborhood’s designated week.
- Please do not block or place items near trash containers and water meters.
- Loose items must be bagged, boxed or tied, and must be easily handled by two people (not to exceed 50 pounds.).
- Place appliances, tires, bound limbs, and miscellaneous items into separate piles for easier handling.
- Please do not place items in alleys; the only exception is for homes facing Avenue A.
- Be sure to keep any items that you do not want removed well away from the rights of way surrounding your home.
Residents may call 928-373-4504 or email solidwaste@yumaaz.gov for questions about Neighborhood Cleanup.