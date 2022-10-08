The City of Yuma Police Department will be hosting the 20th annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) event on Saturday.
The family event, which is held in partnership with local businesses, is free to attend and will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Target store parking lot, 1450 E. Yuma Palms Parkway.
There will also be a limited supply of complimentary hot dogs, chips, water and sodas.
Always held in October, which is crime prevention month, the event enables area law enforcement, military, along with fire and rescue agencies to bring some of their equipment to display to the public.
Several other local organizations and nonprofits are also expected to be present.
It has even grown so much over the years that the YPD thinks it amy possibly the largest public safety night event in the state now
All participants are encouraged to speak with the public about a variety of topics such as safety programs, careers and public safety issues.
More than 30 agencies, organizations and nonprofits participated in last year’s event and the same amount is expected this year.