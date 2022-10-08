The City of Yuma Police Department will be hosting the 20th annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) event on Saturday.

The family event, which is held in partnership with local businesses, is free to attend and will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Target store parking lot, 1450 E. Yuma Palms Parkway.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you