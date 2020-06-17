Yuma’s drinking water is safe, according to the findings of the latest water quality report.
The city released the results of the annual report, a summary of the quality of water provided to customers in 2019, including details about where the water comes from, water quality testing, and how these results compare to regulatory standards.
The city’s drinking water met all state and federal regulatory standards to safeguard public health, and there were no violations during the testing period, which covered the 2019 calendar year.
The report explains that the main source of Yuma’s drinking water is the Colorado River, which is delivered to the treatment facilities via the canal systems. The water is treated by two distinctive water treatment plants with differing technologies.
The Main Street Water Treatment Facility is a conventional surface water treatment plant.
The Agua Viva Water Treatment Facility may use surface water, groundwater, or a blend of both prior to entering the water distribution system. Water is pumped from wells, and chlorine is added, followed by treatment for iron and manganese removal. The treated groundwater goes into storage tanks prior to additional disinfection and being distributed into the water system.
Agua Viva’s surface water treatment process uses an advanced membrane treatment technology, the report explains. Raw water is sent through a 500-micron screen, adding alum to coagulate particles, and then sent to the membrane ultra-filtration system. After the water passes through the membranes, treated water receives a dose of fluoride to prevent tooth decay.
The four-page report — also known as a Consumer Confidence Report — is available online on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. Directions on how to access this report are also being included with this month’s city services bill.
Individual residents who desire a printed copy may print out their own copy or call the Utilities Department at 928-373-4502 to request a copy.
The report contains information on source water, the levels of any detected contaminants, and the city’s compliance with drinking water rules, including monitoring. Some pieces of educational information concerning the city’s water are also included.
The report also contains sections on water issues including:
• A description of the source water used by Yuma and how it is treated.
• Substances that could be in city water, and where they come from.
• A message from the Environmental Protection Agency.
• A breakdown on monitoring regulated contaminants and unregulated substances the city tests for.
The report is required through the Safe Drinking Water Act, a 1974 federal law that sets health-based standards and regulations and oversees drinking water suppliers. Amendments to the Act in 1986 and 1996 increased the effectiveness and protection of drinking water and drinking water sources.
The Utilities Department is required to make the report available to customers by July.
Currently, in the U.S. community water systems are required to monitor their drinking water multiple times per day to test for more than 90 contaminants and report any violations that may have occurred.
“We are committed to the quality of your water, ensuring that it meets or surpasses state and federal standards and achieves the highest standards of customer service,” said Jeremy McCall, director of utilities.
COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION
Yuma welcomes input on water quality. The city’s Water and Sewer Commission is a group of citizens developing ideas and providing advice to the director of utilities on a range of water and wastewater issues. The commission meets as needed at 5 p.m. in the Department of Public Works Administrative Conference Room. The public is invited to attend the meetings. Contact the Utilities Department at 928-373-4544 for more information regarding meeting dates.