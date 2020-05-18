Tonight, the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Annual Sports Banquet will be held virtually — a first for the banquet.
Readers, we invite you to join us as we celebrate Yuma County’s student athletes and their fall and winter sports achievements. (Due to spring sports seasons being cut short, spring sports accomplishments were not included this year).
The event will also reveal the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and the Coach of the Year.
The event will be broadcast on the Yuma Sun’s Facebook pages: Facebook.com/YumaSunNews and Facebook.com/YumaSunSports, at 6 p.m.
And, check out our sports awards special section, inside the Tuesday edition of the Sun!