An anonymous donor has given $25,000 to the Yuma Community Food Bank along with a special request that could grow the contribution.
“As quirky as donors can sometimes be,” the donation came with a request, noted Shara Whitehead, food bank president and CEO. “The message was ‘if this makes the front page of the paper, we will add to the donation.’”
The Yuma Sun thought readers might appreciate some good news and at the same time do something that might benefit a local nonprofit.
“Normally, we don’t guarantee any placement for news stories, but this was an unusual challenge and for a good cause, so we made an exception,” explained Lisa Reilly, publisher of the Yuma Sun.
The donation will be used as seed money towards a future endowment with the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma. With an endowment, a donation of money is invested in the market and the resulting income is used for operations or programs consistent with the donor’s wishes while keeping the principal amount intact.
“The donor has indicated that their passion has been feeding the hungry and has had a relationship with the food bank for many, many years,” Whitehead said
The donor’s only stipulation is that the money be invested back into the community. This fits with Whitehead’s longtime goal of having an endowment in place for others to add in support of food bank operations.
“We have to find ways to support the operations. We are the largest hunger relief organization,” Whitehead noted.
The food bank not only helps Yuma County residents who suffer from food insecurity, but it also supports 20 nonprofit organizations, including the Safe House and Senior Center, which are overseen by Catholic Community Services, Amberly’s Place Family Advocacy Center, Crossroads Mission, Healing Journey, Adventists Community Services and Salvation Army.
The food bank, which includes more than 1,000 square feet of warehouse space, moves more than 17 million pounds of food a year.
About 8-9 million pounds of that food is produce, thanks to a strong partnership with the agriculture industry. In 2012, three local growers — Robby Barkley, Gary Pasquinelli and Vic Smith — successfully pushed for Senate Bill 1121 that allows growers to subtract from their taxes crops donated to charity. Consequently, the food bank receives a lot of produce that is not market-ready or saleable.
“It’s not only a philanthropic gesture but also good accounting,” Whitehead said.
The food bank has also been receiving food as a consequence of the trade disputes. Some products earmarked for China have been turned back, benefiting food banks. From March through September, the Yuma Community Food Bank is a “food desert” and usually only receives melons and grains. But due to the trade disputes, the food bank has been getting a lot of fresh, frozen and nonperishables such as canned foods, chicken, garbanzos, rice and fresh milk, items it doesn’t normally see during this period.
“All good things for now, but it will come to an end when the trade challenges are resolved,” Whitehead said.
During normal times, the food bank sometimes has to purchase food. So Whitehead appreciates a fund that can support the organization during shortages.
She expressed appreciation for the anonymous donation. “It’s a really nice way to start something good, something that will be a long-term investment into the hunger relief efforts in Yuma County,” she said.
The Yuma Sun has done its part. Now we hope that readers are also able to support this cause. For information on how to donate to the fund, call Whitehead at 928-259-2203.