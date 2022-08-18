Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two men who were involved in a fight that led to a shooting was continued at the request of his attorney.
In asking that the hearing be rescheduled, attorney Richard Edgar explained that he recently received a plea offer from the prosecution and needs time to go over it with his client.
Edgar represents Apollo O’Brien, who has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of endangerment and misconduct involving weapons.
He appeared at the hearing out of custody.
Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Edgars’ request, which the prosecution did not object to.
He then scheduled O’Brien’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.
After scheduling O’Brien’s next hearing for Aug. 17 at 8:30 a.m. he said it will be for the purpose of conducting a change-of-plea hearing, holding a Donald Hearing or setting a trial date.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 600 block of East 32nd Street for a report of shots fired.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that multiple shots were fired between two men as the result of a physical disturbance.
The two men, O’Brien and Norman Lopez, were found in the immediate area afterward and taken into custody.