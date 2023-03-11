A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Friday granted another continuance in the case of a San Luis woman charged in connection to an alleged ballot harvesting case.
Attorney Jorge Lozano, in making the request for the continuance, explained to the court that he and the state are in the process of scheduling some witness interviews.
“We had some set up, but they fell through,” Lozano said.
He also said that he recently provided the state with some new disclosure and that he is still waiting for some information from the City of San Luis.
Lozano represents Gloria Lopez Torres, who has been charged with two felony counts of ballot abuse. She appeared out of custody at the hearing.
She currently serves on the San Luis City Council, having been elected to serve a four-year term during the August 2020 primary election, the same election which the charges she is facing stem from.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson, of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, did not oppose the request and assured the court that they would do a better job at scheduling and completing interviews.
Torres has also been offered a plea in the case, which remains available to her until a trial date is set.
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Judge Claudia Gonzalez, who is presiding over the case, granted the request for a continuance and scheduled Torres’ next hearing for 1:30 p.m. on April 21.
Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is also known as Nadia Buchanan, were both indicted on Oct. 3, 2022, by a state grand jury.
They are accused of collecting ballots from a third party and depositing them in a ballot box, which is in violation of the state’s 2016 “ballot harvesting” law. The incident allegedly occurred during the August 2020 primary election.
Under the law, only a family member, someone from their household or a caregiver of the voter can return an early ballot for them.
The investigation which led to the indictments was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit
Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is represented by Tempe-based Zalmon Sapod, was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine several hours before Torre’ hearing.