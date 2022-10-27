A Superior Court Judge on Tuesday granted another defense request for a continuance in the case of a man charged in connection to a string of burglaries.
Attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office requested a 30-day continuance, explaining to the court that he has received additional disclosure – specifically cell phone records – and needs time to review them.
Tesoriero represents Eduardo Arias, who has been charged with five felony offenses, including four counts of theft of means of transportation.
Arias, who appeared out of custody at the hearing, has also been charged with one count of burglary.
Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey granted Tesoriero’s request since the prosecution did not object to it.
A victim was also present during the hearing and addressed the court when given the opportunity to do so.
He expressed his concern over the damage done to his vehicles and how much it cost to repair them, or if he even had the money to do so.
Kinsey explained to the man that restitution would be part of any sentence he rendered in the case.
Arias’ next court appearance has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 22.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries began in April, taking place in the 2400 block of East 14th Street. In some instances, vehicles were stolen.
During the course of the investigation, Arias was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was served at his residence in July.
Two vehicles that had been reported stolen during the burglaries were found on the property and recovered.
Arias was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.