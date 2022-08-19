Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a former Yuma police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl was continued while his attorneys continue to prepare the case.

Phoenix attorney Michael Burnays, who represents Bobby Garcia on some of the 47 felony charges against him, said he is still in the process of reviewing the disclosure in the case and that he will be filing a motion with the court for the purpose of hiring someone to provide investigative assistance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you