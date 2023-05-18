The woman charged in connection to a drug case was back in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday and had her next hearing date set.
Mercedes Ruiz has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
She also faces one count of a narcotic drug violation and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a combined $35,000 bond.
During the hearing her attorney, Paul Abatte, informed the court that a settlement conference was held in the case on Tuesday.
He then requested a 30-to-45-day continuance, saying the case was coming to a close.
Superior Court Judge David Haws said he would be willing to grant a 30-day continuance, but it would be the last time.
“There will be no further continuances,” Haws stated.
Ruiz’s next hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 21, at which time she is expected to either enter into a plea agreement or have a trial date set.
She was arrested in October 2022 when members of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) served a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue.
Also arrested and charged in the incident was Ricky Smith, who was the target of the search warrant.
When YCNTF members searched the house, with the assistance of Yuma County Sheriff’s Office canine Aisha, they found approximately 810 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, $2,080 in U.S. currency and items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales.
The fentanyl had an estimated street value of $6,480, while the methamphetamine was estimated to be worth $206 when sold on the streets.