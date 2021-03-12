A Yuma County Superior Court judge rescheduled Thursday’s hearing for one of the two suspects charged in connection to the 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store, in which one man was killed.
In asking for a continuance, attorney Wm. Michael Smith, who represents Anthony Guillen, asked for a 30-day continuance to continue working out the details of a plea agreement.
Smith explained to the court that his client has been offered a plea agreement and that he has made a counter offer, but they have not come to a resolution yet.
Guillen, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, theft of means of transportation, burglary and two counts of criminal damage.
Upon hearing no objection from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, granted Smith’s request and scheduled Guillen’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 8.
Guillen, who was arrested on Aug. 5, 2020, had been in custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and transferred to the Yuma County jail in reference to the charges.
Gabriel Alexander Aragon, who also remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond, has also been charged in connection to the case.
He has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, theft of means of transportation, hindering prosecution, burglary, theft, and two counts of criminal damage.
His next court appearance is currently scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 25.
On Friday, March 8, 2019, at approximately 4:14 a.m. deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chevron convenience store at 2003 West 8th St. in Yuma in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked at the gas pump island.
The victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
