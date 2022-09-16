Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma was rescheduled so she could meet face-to-face with her attorney.
Attorney Joshua Cordova asked for a continuance, saying that an issue has arisen that will take some time to resolve.
Cordova explained that while he has received all of the disclosure in the case, he is not allowed to take it out of the state due to its sensitivity, so he has been unable to review it with his client, who currently resides in California.
He added that he has also received a plea offer in the case but cannot discuss it with his client until they have gone over the disclosure together.
As such, he continued, he is currently in the process of making travel arrangements for her to return to Yuma.
Cordova represents Katherine McCombs, who made her appearance telephonically. She has been charged with seven counts of intentional child abuse.
Since the prosecution did not object to the continuance Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Cordova’s request and scheduled McCombs’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.
If McCombs does not accept the plea offer at the hearing Nelson said a trial date will likely be set.
McCombs, along with Valerie McKinstry, were charged in connection to the case following a 10-month investigation into allegations that they abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.
On Wednesday, McKinstry, who has been charged with 13 counts of intentional child abuse, had a jury trial scheduled to begin in April 2023.