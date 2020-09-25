A status hearing Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation had to be postponed yet again.
Attorney Josh Cordova, in asking for the continuance, explained to the court that he has still not received the federal documents he has requested and he can not proceed with resolving the case until he gets them.
He noted the reason the paperwork is important is that under the terms of the plea agreement offered to his client, the minimum sentence he could receive is eight years.
However, based on information that may be contained in those documents, the minimum sentence, if that is what his client is given, might be reduced to five years.
Cordova represents Scott Nelson Adams, who has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing obscene material to a minor, both of which are felonies.
Adams, who appeared at the hearing in person, remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, granted Cordova’s request and scheduled Nelson’s next court hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Adams was arrested in August 2019 by the Yuma Police Department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit in the 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
The victim in this case is under the age of 15. Adams and the victim were not known to each other prior to the contact, which was made through social media, police said.
