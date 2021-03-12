A fatal car accident Thursday night leaves a void in Antelope Union High School District, namely in the dugout as players prepare for their first home game without assistant baseball coach Chris Pelfrey, a 2020 Antelope graduate.
Nineteen-year-old Pelfrey was travelling with the team’s starting shortstop Xavier Carrillo, assistant coach Tito Moreno and former team manager Elizabeth Moreno when their vehicle was struck head-on on State Route 238 between Maricopa and Gila Bend. Pelfrey died at the scene.
According to the school’s athletic director and head baseball coach Rocky Jaime, Carrillo was transported to a hospital with facial lacerations and bruised ribs, and was expected to be discharged on Friday; Tito Moreno was uninjured; Elizabeth Moreno suffered extensive spinal injuries and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Saturday.
The team was scheduled to play its season opener against Bagdad High School on Friday, but cancelled in light of the circumstances. Pelfrey’s brother, Trent Pelfrey, is the team’s starting second baseman.
“In a small community like Antelope, when something happens to the family, it goes deep,” Jaime said. “There was just no way we were going to go up there to play.”
Instead of loading up for the four-hour drive Friday morning, the team gathered at the field, “had a talk and cried it out, then the kids wanted to put their uniforms on and practice,” Jaime said. “So we did that for about three hours.”
Jaime’s relationship with Pelfrey traces back to the teen’s early childhood, when, at four years old, Pelfrey started visiting the Rams’ wrestling room to watch his uncles train. A decade later, Pelfrey took their place on the mat.
“He was destined to be a wrestler,” Jaime said.
Pelfrey wrestled all four years of high school, in addition to playing football and baseball. He was also heavily involved in student council and FFA.
“Chris was a born leader; everything he did, he gave 100%,” Jaime said. “He was one of those kids who did it all. He was an athlete, he was involved in the student body and doing charity work. Whatever a kid could do, he did it. He was one of those kids that coaches dream of. I can’t imagine the last four wrestling seasons without him. He was a true light; he would brighten everything up. He was one of the good ones. We’ve lost a lot.”
Of his athletic triad, Pelfrey loved baseball most of all, returning to the team after graduation to assume an assistant coaching role.
“Baseball was his love,” said Jaime. “It crushed him last year when, because of COVID, we had to cancel the season. It seemed like the right fit for him to come back and coach this year, especially with his younger brother being a senior on the team.”
According to Superintendent Greg Copeland, Pelfrey “was just that dedicated to Antelope."
Pelfrey also had a penchant for country music lyrics, Jaime recalled, which frequently filled the bus en route to games.
“The kid loved to sing — and, bless his heart, he couldn’t sing a lick, but he would sing at the top of his voice,” said Jaime. “It didn’t matter how many times we told him to stop. The more you told him not to, he would do it louder. Chris was just one of those guys who was always there to make you laugh. Ask anybody — you couldn’t be sad around Chris. He was going to joke with you or sing a song. He was just a great kid. I can’t say enough about how much I cared for him; he was like my own son, and easily my best technician on the wrestling mat.”
The team plays its first home game against Parker High School on Tuesday, which they’ve dedicated to Pelfrey.
A GoFundMe has been created to assist the family with funeral expenses. Contributions can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/christoper-devon-pelfrey-funeral-expenses.
“(Pelfrey) was such a great young man, a great athlete and beloved by everyone in the community,” said Copeland. “It’s a tragedy that we’re just trying to process right now. Anything that the community can do to help support the arrangements will be greatly appreciated by the whole community and the family.”
Copeland extends his gratitude to Yuma Union High School District for its support in providing counselors to help students and families through the week ahead. Families are encouraged to contact the school at 928-785-3344.