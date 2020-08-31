Phase One of Antelope Union High School District’s five-phase reopening plan is set to begin Sept. 8, welcoming its 225-student population to campus in cohorts for hybrid instruction – one of several modifications the East Yuma County district has made to the traditional high school experience in the name of health and safety.
Developed by a reopening task force comprised of district staff, governing board members and students, the plan begins with two half-days of in-person instruction; freshmen and seniors will attend Monday and Tuesday while sophomores and juniors will attend Thursday and Friday, with Wednesdays solely devoted to deep cleaning and online learning.
Phases Two and Three afford the cohorts four half-days of in-person instruction. Phase Four commences the transition to four-and-a-half in-person days before easing into the fifth and final phase, which returns the schedule to five full days of in-person instruction and a “full reopen” – however, it’s unlikely things will revert to the “normalcy” Antelope knew before he COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Superintendent Greg Copeland, the district has implemented a series of protocols to maximize wellness and safety throughout each phase.
Before they’re allowed onto campus, staff and students will be screened daily for temperatures and COVID-like symptoms. Face coverings will be required at all times, and classrooms and bus rides will be reconfigured to ensure social distancing between students.
Rather than having students transition from one classroom to another as they have traditionally, the teachers will rotate instead, taking their place behind a plexiglass shield to deliver the day’s instruction.
“We’re entering a new normal,” Copeland said. “Eventually, we’re hoping to get to where students don’t have to wear masks. Hopefully by the end of the school year our infection rates will be so low that we can put the classrooms back to normal (and) have lunch in the cafeteria while still being careful to take precautions to hand sanitize and social distance where possible. We’re going to pray and hope for some change in direction of our infection rate to the point where we can treat it almost like a cold.”
For students who have reservations about returning to campus or circumstances that may prevent them from safely doing so, online-only and Zoom-only models exist for them to engage remotely until they’re ready and able to return in person.
“Students that don’t feel comfortable or aren’t ready to come back on campus will be offered (the option) to Zoom in at their scheduled time and attend class along with the students that are in class,” Copeland said.
In the event of a COVID-19 infection within one of the hybrid cohorts, Copeland said the group will transition into two weeks of distance learning via the online- or Zoom-only model.
For students who lack internet connectivity at home, a flash drive preloaded with the week’s lesson plan will be provided. Students may also utilize district-provided Wi-Fi hotspots to stay on track with their work, according to Copeland.
“We’ve tried to think of most everything, but there’s always something new that comes about,” Copeland said. “There’s a lot of balls in the air, and we’re trying to juggle them all together.”
According to Copeland, there’s no timeline for the phases; the transitions will be based on the progress and positivity rate within the area’s COVID-19 landscape.
“Each phase will move as quick as two weeks, but it has no timeline,” said Copeland. “We could be in Phase One for two weeks or Phase One for two months. We’re under no time constraints for how we move from phase to phase. It’s all dependent upon infection rates in our community and all students and staff following the protocols that we’ve put in place.”
In addition to physical health, a great deal of emphasis has been placed on providing social and emotional support to the Antelope community upon its return to learning.
“We’re academic-focused, but we have to realize that our students and staff are suffering some social and emotional angst, and we have to address those things,” Copeland said. “Our students and our staff are really coming back with some PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). They’ve been exposed to a silent killer. and they don’t know if it’s going to affect them, their parents or grandparents or brothers and sisters, or their teachers or their friends. That’s a lot.”
According to Copeland, in addition to receiving guidance from a health consultant, staff are undergoing professional development training to acquire additional tools and resources to support not just their students but one another as well.
“We have staff who have been working tirelessly just to feed the community and have not had a break, so there’s a lot of stressors at this point,” Copeland said.
In the coming week, students will visit campus with one parent or guardian to pick up a Chromebook for their distance learning days and become acquainted with campus safety procedures, Google Classroom, Zoom and the expectations for their learning model.
“We’re hoping the things we’ve put in place to ensure our students’ health and our staff’s health will be enough to mitigate the situation,” Copeland said.
Antelope’s 2020-2021 Reopening Plan is available at antelopeunion.org. For additional information and updates, visit the district’s Facebook page, facebook.com/OfficialAUHS.