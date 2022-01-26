Antelope Union High School switched to remote instruction on Tuesday, after a number of positive COVID cases and direct exposure created a staffing issue. The school is set to reopen on Feb. 7, but students will be able to continue learning via Google Classroom and Zoom in the meanwhile.
Per an announcement made by Principal Thomas Runyons, the reopening date depends on whether or not more positive cases develop.
Superintendent Gregory Copeland explained that the decision for the closure was more a result of a staffing issue as students that cannot attend in person are still able to attend remotely. But due to the number of positive cases and directly exposed faculty and staff that need to quarantine, the school had to close for in-person learning.
Copeland noted that students and staff alike have been quite diligent in mitigating COVID. A good number are vaccinated despite not being required to do so and the students follow the school’s mask mandate.
“We haven’t had to take [more] time off because we’ve been able to really mitigate COVID,” Copeland said. “The students and staff have been really supportive.”
He attributes the main reason for the number of affected staff to the Omicron variant but affirms that the school has made the difficult choice to close with the advice of their health consultant.
“We had to do that in caution to hopefully run this process through and allow for [COVID] to run its course,” he said.
During the closure, custodians will be doing a deep cleaning of the entire school. Breakfasts and lunches will be delivered to homes directly every remote school day. Since the virus has mostly affected faculty and staff, extracurricular activities will continue with softball practice beginning on Feb. 2 as scheduled.
To stay updated on Antelope Union High School, visit https://www.antelopeunion.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.