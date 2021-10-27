WELLTON – Antelope Union High School is closed for in-person learning after some students recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The school’s Facebook page reported Oct. 19 that five students had tested positive and 25 were sent home for 72 hours due to the indirect exposure.
Over the weekend, Antelope announced that it would close from Oct. 25 until Nov. 2.
“We’re doing this in an overabundance of caution to allow this to work itself through to avoid exposures,” Superintendent Greg Copeland told the Sun.
Copeland stated the importance of being able to return safely to school, but shared that the closure has been going well.
“We’ve put in place when we came back that our students and teachers were to Zoom for the first hour in the event that if something were to happen … they were able to continue by just logging into Zoom,” he said.
The only difference, he reported, is that they still log on to the same site but continue learning from home.
While students continue instruction via Zoom, they can still receive their grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals at no charge. Food Service Manager Robin Rinehart wrote in a statement to students and parents that their meals will be available for pickup at their regular bus stop and morning pick-up times during the designated delivery days.
Students in sports are also resuming their activities but with precaution. Copeland reported that the coaches are working with the school’s health consultant and Yuma County Public Health Services District. The football team currently has no infections and the athletes have limitations on where they can go and what they can do. Copeland also noted that they’ve been wearing masks.
To keep updated on Antelope Union High School’s closure, visit their website at https://www.antelopeunion.org/.