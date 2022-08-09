Antelope Union High School District’s participating in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program. And this means students in the district will be offered free healthy meals every school day. According to AUHSD, the district is in a Provision 2 Base Year and both breakfast and lunch will cost $0.00 to all students.
But in order for the district to remain non-charging and operate a Provision 2 program, they’ll need all families to complete a Free-Reduced meals application for the 2022-2023 school year.
Per federal guidelines, qualifications for children to receive free or reduced-price meals include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-Kindergarten program.
Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other aforementioned categories. To qualify through income, children can be eligible if their household’s gross income falls at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guideline chart.
To apply for free or reduced-price meals and help keep the district running a Provision 2 program, households can fill out the application and return it to the school unless they’ve already received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year. AUHSD reports that application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children and what is required to complete on the application.
Applications are also available at the Antelope High School Bookstore, the food service manager’s office, the food service page on the school website and mailed home to families in the student registration packets in July 2022, prior to registration.
Only one application is required for all children in the household and the information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data. Applications may be verified at any time during the school year by the school or other program officials. An application for free or reduced-price benefits cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions. In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age or disability.
Families can apply for benefits at any time. If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the federal guidelines. Contact Robin Rinehart at any time to request an application.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price policy, AUHSD Food Service Manager Robin Rinehart will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either in writing to Mr. Doug South, 9168 South Avenue 36 E., Wellton AZ 85356 or orally by calling (928) 785-3344.
When known to AUHSD, households will be notified of their children’s eligibility for free meals if they are members of households receiving assistance from the:
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);
- Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR); or
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), if the State program meets Federal standards.
An application is not required for free meal benefits for assistance program participants and all of the children in the household are eligible for free meal benefits. If any children were not listed on the notice of eligibility, or if a household does not receive a notice of eligibility, the household should contact the school to have free meal benefits extended to them. Participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals, but they will need to turn in an application including household size and total income.
When known to AUHSD, households will also be notified of any child’s eligibility for free meals if the individual child is considered “Other Source Categorically Eligible” because the child is categorized, as defined by law as:
- Foster
- Homeless,
- Migrant,
- Runaway,
- Enrolled in an eligible Head Start, or
- Enrolled in an eligible pre-kindergarten class.
If any children were not listed on the notice of eligibility, the household should contact the school about their eligibility through the list above or should submit an income application.
Households notified of their children’s eligibility must contact the school if the household chooses to decline the free meal benefits.
