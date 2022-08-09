Federal eligibility income chart

Families may qualify by income if their household income at or below the federal guidelines.

 Photo Courtesy of AUHSD

Antelope Union High School District’s participating in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program. And this means students in the district will be offered free healthy meals every school day. According to AUHSD, the district is in a Provision 2 Base Year and both breakfast and lunch will cost $0.00 to all students.

But in order for the district to remain non-charging and operate a Provision 2 program, they’ll need all families to complete a Free-Reduced meals application for the 2022-2023 school year.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

