bathroom fire

A bathroom fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the apartment where it started early Monday morning at the Yuma Garden Apartments, located in the 1900 block of South Avenue A.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

A fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the apartment where it started early Monday morning, according to the Yuma Fire Department.

Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin said the fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at the Yuma Garden Apartments, located in the 1900 block of South Avenue A.

