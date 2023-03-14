A fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the apartment where it started early Monday morning, according to the Yuma Fire Department.
Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin said the fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at the Yuma Garden Apartments, located in the 1900 block of South Avenue A.
The fire was located in the bathroom and bedroom areas inside an apartment.
“The apartment’s two adult occupants were able to evacuate safely, and smoke alarms did activate,” Franklin said.
The apartment in sustained heavy damage and was not able to be reoccupied.
The fire was found to have originated in the bathroom’s ventilation fan shaft, dropping burning debris into the area.
“The fire then spread through the rest of the apartment,” Franklin said.
The YFD said ventilation fans are a common cause of residential fires, so they need to be cleaned frequently to avoid buildup.
Always remember to turn the switch off when leaving the room because continuous use can lead a fan to overheat.
If a fan is showing signs of malfunction, such as making unusual noises like a buzzing or humming, or fails to turn on, turn it off and do not turn it back on until it can be repaired or replaced.