No one was hurt, but several residents were displaced Saturday evening after a fire damaged three apartments. A small dog in one of the apartments was given oxygen for exposure to smoke.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, at about 6:30 p.m. a fire was reported in an apartment at the Camelot Apartments, 1325 S. Haupt Ave.
Additional reports indicated several trees were also on fire.
Responding Yuma firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment, with several nearby palm and pine trees also on fire.
Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and brought it under control in under 15 minutes. A total of 12 apartments were endangered by the fire, and all of the residents able to evacuate safely.
According to Erfert, the original apartment sustained significant damage, while a second unit suffered some damage due to the fire’s spread.
As a precaution, the electrical meter was pulled on a third apartment. The other nine apartments in the building were able to be reoccupied. The American Red Cross was on scene to provide assistance to residents of the affected apartments.
Firefighters remained on scene to confirm the fire had not spread further, and to watch for hot spots and flare-ups.
The fire is believed to have started in the patio area of the original apartment. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
