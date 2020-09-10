High winds on Tuesday evening could easily have caused a fire at the Rio Santa Fe Apartments to spread to other buildings, but thanks to swift reactions, the damage was limited.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, just before 5 p.m. a fire was reported in the office area of the apartment complex, 1600 W. 12th St.
Someone in the area heard a smoke alarm, saw smoke and reported the fire, YFD reported.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke coming from a second- floor laundry room, and flames in the ceiling above some clothes dryers.
Firefighters were able to make entry into the laundry room and extinguish the fire by pulling down sections of the ceiling and by holes made in the roof.
The fire was believed to have originated in the area of a ceiling light fixture that had been worked on earlier in the day.
None of the apartments in the complex were impacted by the fire, with damage confined to the ceiling and roof area of the laundry room.
