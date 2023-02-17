Kari Lake Election Challenge

Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by the Scott County Republican Women last Friday in Bettendorf, Iowa. An Arizona appeals court on Thursday rejected Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, denying her request to throw out election results in the state’s most populous county and hold the election again.

 Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP

PHOENIX – The state Court of Appeals has rejected the latest bid by Kari Lake to overturn the results of the 2022 gubernatorial race.

In a 12-page opinion, Judge Kent Cattani said that Lake’s legal arguments highlighted various Election Day “difficulties.’’

