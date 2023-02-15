The state appellate court recently overturned the combined 51-year prison sentence imposed on a San Luis man who was convicted of having sexual contact with other children when he too was a minor at the time.

The three-judge panel, in its 22-page ruling written by Judge Paul J. McMurdie, ruled that Jose Adrian Agundez-Martinez’s convictions and sentences be vacated and he be released.

