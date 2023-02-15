The state appellate court recently overturned the combined 51-year prison sentence imposed on a San Luis man who was convicted of having sexual contact with other children when he too was a minor at the time.
The three-judge panel, in its 22-page ruling written by Judge Paul J. McMurdie, ruled that Jose Adrian Agundez-Martinez’s convictions and sentences be vacated and he be released.
Agundez-Martinez was arrested on June 3, 2019, after three individuals who are now ages 16, 18, and 20 came forward and told San Luis police that when they were children, and being babysat by his mother at their home, he would sexually molest them.
He was found guilty of three counts of molestation of a child and two counts of sexual conduct with a minor following a trial that ended in August 2021 in Yuma County Superior Court.
Yuma attorney Jeremy Claridge, who represented Agundez-Martinez, filed the appeal on the grounds that his client was 12 years old at the time he committed the offenses so the case against him should have been adjudicated in the juvenile court system.
The appellate court agreed with Claridge and in its ruling that the state cannot prosecute a minor unless it petitions to have the case transferred to Superior Court, which did not happen.
Additionally, while the charges would be considered criminal offenses if committed by an adult, they are not if they are committed by a juvenile. They are instead seen as delinquent acts.
“His adult convictions and sentences for these offenses cannot stand, and we vacate them,” McMurdie wrote.
The appellate court determined that the only reason Agundez-Martinez received an adult sentence was because of his age at the time the charges were filed against him.
Agundez-Martinez would not have been released until he was 74 years old had he had to serve the complete prison sentence he received.
Claridge had also argued that the sentences Agundez-Martinez received amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.
The appellate court agreed with Claridge on this matter as well, concluding that the state cannot punish Agundez-Martinez as a minor and would need to establish constitutional grounds to do so now that he is an adult.
It further noted that even if the convictions were affirmed the appellate court would modify them to be non-dangerous and non-dangerous crimes against children and remand the case back for sentencing.
Not wanting this to happen to someone else, Claridge has been lobbying the state Legislature to make a change in the law.
The change he is seeking would prohibit someone aged 13 or younger who committed a sexual act as a minor, from being prosecuted for it when they become an adult.