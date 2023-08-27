The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a single case, a request for a conditional use permit for a massage school.
Matthew Avila, on behalf of Angela Carrillo, is asking for a permit that would allow a massage school in the Transitional District, for the property located at 777 W. 27th St.
Fluid Energies would like to open its doors to Arizona School of Myotherapy, which would offer continuing education for licensed massage therapists and certification programs for massage therapy students.
ASM would operate during the hours Fluid Energies is closed. Class scheduling is not yet determined, however, class days may be from 3-6 p.m. daily with the exception of Sunday.
The school plans to start with six students and in the future reach a total of 12 students per course.
Staff recommends approval of the permit.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.