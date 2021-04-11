A portion of the former Hastings Entertainment store at 2820 S. 4th Ave. might be converted into a restaurant, and the McDonald’s on 16th Street and Interstate 8 is looking to add a second drive-thru.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a request by Wallace Hunter, on behalf of Fury Lane LLC, for a conditional use permit to allow a drive-thru restaurant at the property, which is in the General Commercial (B-2) District.
The applicant has proposed a 3,600-square-foot restaurant in part of the building. The remaining portion would be subdivided for potential retail space.
Additionally, the applicant wants to move the existing drive-thru about 20 feet to the east.
The other request for a conditional use permit is for a second drive-thru lane at the McDonald’s located at 1195 E. 16th St., which is in the General Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay (B-2/AO) District.
Kurtis Demarse, on behalf of McDonald’s Real Estate Company, made the request. The fast food chain wants to completely remodel the existing restaurant.
The third case is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Yucca Land Company, for the approval of a preliminary plat for the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 3, located at the southwest corner of East 45th Street and South Avenue 8E. The plat calls for dividing the property into 122 lots, ranging in size from 5,078 square feet to 13,338 square feet.
In addition, staff will continue reviewing the general plan elements of transportation, public services and growth areas as the city prepares to update the document.
To view the complete agenda, go to https://tinyurl.com/y64mmmed.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. Due to COVID-19, citizens are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting can be viewed live on City Channel 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.