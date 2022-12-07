bench seat
Buy Now

Attorney Denise Avila Taylor was one of three applicants being interviewed Tuesday at the Yuma County Justice Center, located at 250 W. 2nd St., in Courthouse Room 316, by members of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive staff to fill a vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court.

 Photo by JAMES GILBERT/Yuma Sun

Either San Luis Magistrate Nohemy Echavarria, attorney Denise Avila Taylor or prosecutor Nathaniel Sorenson will be chosen to fill a judicial vacancy on the Yuma County Superior Court.

They were each interviewed on-site Tuesday morning at the Yuma County Justice Center, located at 250 W. 2nd St., in Courthouse Room 316, by members of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive staff.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you