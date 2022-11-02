Applications are now being accepted for the Yuma Police Department’s next 12-week-long Citizen’s Police Academy, which is designed to provide participants with a behind-the-scenes look at what officers do on a daily basis.
Participants will not only have the opportunity to meet with officers from each of YPD’s specialized units, they will also get some “hands-on” instruction on various topics relating to police work.
Highlights of the program include a driving course, firearms training, building searches, a canine demonstration, decision-making scenarios and crime scene processing.
There will also be classes on narcotics, gangs, animal control, driving under the influence and traffic laws.
Participants will also get a tour of the police department and must complete a ride-a-long with an officer to graduate.
“Past participants have said they really enjoyed all of the classes,” YPD spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said. “They also appreciate how transparent we are during the program.”
Two separate sessions are being held again, one on Tuesday nights and one on Wednesday nights. The academy is free to attend.
They will start on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2023, with graduation ceremonies to be held on March 29th and 20th.
Classes will be held at YPD, 1500 S. 1st Ave., and at the Public Safety Training Facility. They will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night, with some nights possibly lasting until 10 p.m.
Preference will be given to residents of the City of Yuma. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and pass a background check.
Due to the scenario-based training that occurs some nights class sizes will be limited to 14 participants each session.
Applications for the academy can be picked up at the YPD records window or participants may ask for an electronic copy to be sent by email.
The deadline for application submission is Monday, Dec. 5, or until 28 participants fill the classes.
“Get the applications in as soon as possible,” Franklin said. “You wait too long you might not get in.”