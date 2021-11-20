The Yuma Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy, which is designed to help city residents understand who the police are and what they do.
The academy, which lasts 12 weeks, will also give the participants an opportunity to get some “hands-on” instruction on various topics relating to police work.
“It’s an opportunity for the community to learn about the day-to-day operations of the department and its officers,” Franklin said. “Even though 12 weeks seems like a long time, there are still more topics that we could cover.”
Some of the classes include a driving course, firearms training, building searches, decision-making scenarios and a canine demonstration.
There will also be classes on crime scene processing, hostage negotiations, narcotics, gangs, animal control, driving under the influence, and traffic laws.
“The topics really do cover everything we do,” Franklin said.
In addition to getting a tour of the police station, participants will have an opportunity to go on a ride-along with an officer.
Two sessions are being held, one on Tuesday nights and another on Wednesday nights.
They will start on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with graduation ceremonies to be held on March 29th and 30th, 2022.
The classes are being held at Yuma Police Department, 1500 S. 1st Ave., and at the Public Safety Training Facility. They will run from 6 to 9 p.m. each night, with some nights possibly lasting until 10 p.m.
There is no fee for attending the academy.
Preference will be given to residents of the City of Yuma and applicants must be 21 years of age or older and pass a background check.
Class sizes will be limited to 14 participants each night due to the scenario-based training and to accommodate for social distancing.
“We want to give everyone a chance to do everything, which wouldn’t be possible with larger class sizes,” Franklin said.
Applications for the academy can be picked up at the YPD records window or you can ask for an electronic copy to be sent via email.
The deadline for application submissions is Tuesday, Nov. 30, or until 28 participants fill the class.
“We always receive more applications then there are spots available,” Franklin said. “”We have already received a good number of applications.”
Anyone with any questions about the program can contact Franklin at 373-4732 or e-mailLori.Franklin@Yumaaz.gov; Officer Christina Fernandez at 373-4746 or email Christina.fernandez@yumaaz.gov; or PST Ashley McCleney at 373-4731 or email Ashley.McCleney@yumaaz.gov.
