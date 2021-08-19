The Yuma County Schools Superintendent’s Office is seeking letters of interest from individuals interested in filling a vacancy on the Crane School District governing board. The seat belongs to board member Carol Smith, who has moved out of the Crane attendance boundaries and as a result is no longer eligible to serve on the Governing Board..
According to Yuma County Superintendent Tom Tyree, an ideal candidate has an understanding of “how to work well with other board members” and should be prepared to make an intentional time commitment, as governing board members are expected to attend study sessions and other events within the district and state in addition to their monthly meetings.
Letters of interest should include the candidate’s reasons for wanting to serve the district in this position, their leadership qualifications, whether they are a registered voter, their current address and how long they have resided within their respective district, as candidates need to have lived in its boundaries for at least one year to be eligible.
Candidates must reside within the Crane district boundaries; neither the applicant nor their spouse may be currently employed by the district.
Once appointed, the candidate will occupy the seat until 2024.
Applicants can submit their letters by mail to the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office, 210 S. 1st Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364. Letters can also be submitted electronically to the superintendent’s financial assistant Cristal Kautzer at ckautzer@apscc.org. The deadline to submit a letter of interest is 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
Questions about the process can be directed to Kautzer via phone at 928-373-1188.