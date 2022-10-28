The office of Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday that applications are being sought for a vacant bench seat on the Yuma County Superior Court.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Brandon Kinsey, which becomes effective on Dec. 21.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The office of Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday that applications are being sought for a vacant bench seat on the Yuma County Superior Court.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Brandon Kinsey, which becomes effective on Dec. 21.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 18. A copy of the application and instructions can be downloaded from the Governor’s Office website at https://azgovernor.gov/judges.
A signed original application, with all attachments, and a searchable PDF version of the application and attachments, must be submitted to Anni Foster, General Counsel, Office of Governor Doug Ducey, Executive Tower, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007.
Applicants must be at least 30 years of age and younger than 65 years of good moral character, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona, a resident of Arizona for the past five years, and a resident of Yuma County for the past year pursuant to Article VI, Sections 22 and 37 of the Arizona Constitution.
The Office of the Governor will review applications and interview selected applicants for the vacancy. Ducey will appoint the new judge pursuant to Article VI, Section 12 of the Arizona Constitution.
All interviews are open to the public. The interview date will be announced.
Kinsey was appointed to the bench by Gov. Ducey in July 2017 to fill a vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Maria Elena Cruz to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One.
Kinsey was then elected to the position in the November 2018 General Election.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Plentiful sunshine. High 84F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High around 85F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.