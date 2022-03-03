Since becoming the superintendent of the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) in mid-February, Tom Tyree has left a vacancy in the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office. In a situation like this one, a person from the same political party applies for the position and now the opportunity to do so has opened up.
The Yuma County Republican Party is accepting applications for Yuma County Superintendent of Public Education for appointment by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy created by Tyree’s recent resignation.
Per the Yuma County Republican Committee, applicants must be qualified Republican electors, residents of Yuma County and must already hold a current Arizona teaching certificate.
Interested applicants can apply by submitting a letter of intent along with their resume and a copy of their certificate no later than Thursday, March 10 by 5 p.m.
Applications can be sent via mail to Chairman Yuma County Republican Party, 255 W. 24th Street, Suite 1, Yuma, AZ 85365 or via email to chairman@yumagop.com. At that point, the next step will involve a special meeting to consider applicants that will be held on Tuesday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Community Food Bank.
