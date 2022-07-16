Gov. Doug Ducey has announced that applications are now being sought for a vacant bench seat on the Yuma County Superior Court.
The vacancy is the result of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors creating a new judicial division.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 12. A copy of the application and instructionS can be downloaded from the Governor’s Office website at https://azgovernor.gov/judges.
A signed original application, with all attachments, and a searchable PDF version of the application and attachments, must be submitted to Anni Foster, General Counsel, Office of Governor Doug Ducey, Executive Tower, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007.
Applicants must be at least 30 years of age and younger than 65 years, of good moral character, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona, a resident of Arizona for the past five years, and a resident of Yuma County for the past year pursuant to Article VI, Sections 22 and 37 of the Arizona Constitution.
The Office of the Governor will review applications and interview selected applicants for the vacancy. Ducey will appoint the new judge pursuant to Article VI, Section 12 of the Arizona Constitution.
All interviews are open to the public. The interview date will be announced in the near future.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert.