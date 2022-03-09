Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have turned a female migrant who had a warrant out for her arrest over to the Yuma Police Department for extradition to Texas.
The woman was among a group of 37 migrants who were apprehended at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday after they illegally entered the country near County 17th Street and the Salinity Canal.
After being taken into custody the group of migrants were transported to the Yuma station for processing.
Records checks conducted on the migrants revealed that a 40-year-old female migrant had an extraditable from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was arrested in Richardson, Texas in March 2014 for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
She was assigned a court date but failed to appear for her hearing.
