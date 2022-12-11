“Next year, after the second Monday in January, we’ll have a whole new Legislature. There are going to be so many newbies and we don’t know which side it’s going to be. It’s important that the people who made the deal and voted on the budget do it before the newly-electeds come in because they must fulfill the promise that was made to us and the agreements that were made. That’s my sincere feeling. Because it may not happen next session with a completely different Legislature, believe me! You don’t know what’s coming down the turnpike until you’re there!”
During Arizona Western College’s public town hall in late September, Arizona Sen. Lisa Otondo (D, District 4) expressed the urgency to override the cap on school spending before the end of the year. And the clock is still ticking.
The topic of aggregate expenditure limits (AEL) has been of high concern to school districts across Arizona for the current school year and the previous. With the unpredictability of a new Legislature next month, the pressure for the current legislative body to take action now has increased.
On Dec. 1, 2022, a letter containing signatures from 205 school district superintendents, CTED superintendents, county school superintendents and executive directors of educational organizations was sent to Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona’s Senate and House of Representatives, calling them to hold a special session before the end of the year with the purpose of lifting the AEL for one more year until voters reset it.
Combined, these executives represent 85% of all traditional school districts in Arizona. And in Yuma County, nearly every district is represented with signatures from: James Sheldahl of Yuma School District One, Lisa Jameson of Wellton School District, Shanna Johnson of Mohawk Valley School District, Gina Thompson of Yuma Union High School District, Laurie Doering of Crane School District, Laura Noel of Somerton School District, Lizeth Esparza of Gadsden School District, Greg Copeland of Antelope Union High School District, Tom Tyree of STEDY and Yuma County Superintendent of Schools Tom Hurt.
Why such urgency? A lot is on the line for Yuma’s schools. Considering the county’s five largest districts, a failure to override the AEL will cut a critical estimated $45.8 – 48.3 million from Yuma’s schools. The educational and economic impacts would be profound.
As Rep. Brian Fernandez (D-District 4) stated in AWC’s town hall, “If we don’t fix this, we’re going to talk about millions and millions of dollars from each of our school districts that are going to be cut … we’re talking about actual teachers being laid off. This is not something that we should take lightly. We pushed for the Legislature to pass that before we got out of session. I think that many of us had a handshake agreement that we would fix that before the end of the year.”
Yuma’s state senators and representatives have each voiced their support for the override throughout the year. In the same town hall, Sen. Sine Kerr (R-District 13) spoke on behalf of herself and Rep. Tim Dunn that they “supported it last spring and all support has been tossed around.”
So why the delay? To answer that, one must first understand the history of Arizona’s AEL.
What is the AEL?
The AEL was enacted as a measure in 1980 to limit how much public K-12 school districts can spend in a year.
The limit itself varies each year. YUHSD Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery explained that the limit allows expenditures to grow based upon changes in inflation and student population, but this limitation takes all state districts into consideration. Growth is permitted but it’s capped at 10%.
“We can increase 10% each year but we’re increasing more than 10% in student growth and of course GDP is going up so it caps it at 10% essentially for the whole state,” Cordery said. “So when you think about it, it’s not just our county. It’s the entire state. So if Scottsdale has a rush on student growth, that limits what we get.”
And the limit on spending is entirely for funds that have already been allocated to the schools.
“To be clear, this is not new money, this is not tax-based; it’s not any of that,” stated Crane CFO Dale Ponder during Crane’s November governing board meeting. “It’s just funds that have been appropriated by the Legislature. We, as collective school districts across Arizona, exceed a calculated limit based on the constitution and so all we’re doing is asking for the funds that have already been appropriated to us, that require no additional action by the public. There’s no tax burden, there’s no tax challenge with that. It’s just a matter of us receiving the funds have been appropriated.”
Why are AELs critical now?
During the past 40 years, there were a few times the AEL had been reached and exceeded. District One Superintendent James Sheldahl stated that the Legislature at those times approved to override the limit unceremoniously and without controversy. But that’s changed since 2020, resulting in two consecutive years of Arizona’s public schools having to plan for the worst should state legislators fail to meet the March 1 deadline to approve the override.
“These last two years, it’s become a political point of leverage for politicians to get concessions and to get things that they want politically – and it’s sad – but using schools and using children, quite frankly, as a poltical chip,” Sheldahl said.
The main factor that led to the recent situation, he explained, is the expiration of Prop 301 which was passed in 2000 and dedicated six-tenths of a percent of the state’s sales tax revenue to public schools. When it was passed, it was written so that the revenue would be exempted from the AEL. When it expired, education and business groups pushed to send the issue back to voters and increase the 0.6 cents to a full cent.
“So what happened was the Legislature and the governor decided (...was) ‘We’ll give you the consistency and the ability to plan. We will legislatively start to include this money in the budget, we’ll continue the 0.6 statewide sales tax,’” Sheldahl said. “What they did not do was exempt that additional revenue from the aggregate expenditure limit. So when that moved from being a voter protected exempt revenue stream to a legislatively enacted non-exempt revenue stream, then that additional revenue that has been coming to schools for 20 years, all of a sudden put us over the top of the aggregate expenditure limit.”
Increasing funds for special education and the acquisition of technology to keep up with the evolution of education have also contributed to the situation, but the predominant one has been Prop 301.
While the issue could have been sorted sooner, Sheldahl added that the Legislature wanted to wait out until everything was sorted with Prop 208, which would have increased revenues for public schools and was ultimately deemed unconstitutional.
Rep. Joanne Osborne (R, District 13) alluded to this point during AWC’s public town hall in September as well.
“We knew at the beginning of the year that we had to finalize everything with Prop 208 and it finally occurred and it will get fixed,” she said. “But it’s got to stop being a fight between parties over our children’s education because every legislator wants the best for every child and that’s just all there is to it.”
Will there be an override?
Regardless of party, the necessity of the override has been a topic that Yuma’s lawmakers have agreed upon in various instances such as the town hall.
“Almost everybody agrees,” Sheldahl said. “This aggregate expenditure limit is obsolete. It’s archaic. It was written as an attempt to stave off a statewide movement like what they saw in California and Prop 13, which froze property taxes and was really damaging to public schools at the time. All the conditions that led to this cap have obviously evolved or changed or are no longer there since over the last 42 years.”
He noted that with each passing day now, the odds of the special session being held become less and less likely.
“Leaders in both houses have assured the governor that they’ve got the votes required to pass; it requires a two-thirds vote,” Sheldahl said. “So it could be as simple as calling everybody there and it could be just a one-item special session. It could be over very quickly.”
He then noted that the governor said that he won’t call a special session unless he gets more items on his agenda through.
But Yuma’s schools remain adamant on seeing the solution through now since the prospects after the new year are uncertain.
“We’re very strong of the opinion that the existing Legislature appropriated those funds, the existing governor signed the bill to allocate those resources and it should be that same body that essentially approves us to exceed the aggregate expenditure limits so that we are able to spend the funds have been authorized to us,” Ponder said.
A future without an override
Should the override fail to pass, however, the cuts would be drastic.
“The alternative is to cut people because if we’re contractually bound to things, we don’t buy them $17 million in stuff,” Cordery said. “You’re not buying books, computers – those purchases have already been made throughout the year. There wouldn’t be staff: We wouldn’t have cafeteria staff, we wouldn’t have bus drivers potentially, we wouldn’t have secretaries, teachers. There would be just a huge mess.”
She added that planning is complicated, too.
“If you say, ‘OK, well then just don’t spend the money on these things,’ now we’re stealing from the kids essentially, you know?” she said. “We’re robbing this year’s students because that money was allocated for these students. So if we’re going to not spend the money on the kids that generated the funds, we’re not doing justice to those students either.
… It’s heartening to see what we’re doing to our students and the opportunities they could have, but then you have these things looming over. You know, we’re getting ready to open a new school (Somerton High School). That’s a challenge. How do we do that? How do you cut people only to have to open a school and staff it?”
Sheldahl iterated that Arizona’s public school districts are collectively one of the state’s biggest employers and are thus a huge economic force.
“It would be horrible for the economy,” he said. “Almost $50 million just being removed from the economy.”
If, then: what remains to be done
“It shouldn’t be a challenge to make a decision to support the public good for the state of Arizona when it’s not going to cost another dime,” Sheldahl concluded. “The money has already been allocated. It’s not like our state right now is in budgetary crisis, a revenue crisis. The state has a significant budget so there’s no economic reason to be considering pulling back on education funding. It’s in the hands of the Legislature, they’re the ones who can override it.”
And while Yuma’s education leaders may not wish to create a panic, the urgency – which Sen. Otondo expressed in September – remains for those left running Yuma’s schools and managing their budgets. Until an override is achieved, the districts will be keeping a hawk’s eye on the state Legislature’s activities.