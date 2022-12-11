“Next year, after the second Monday in January, we’ll have a whole new Legislature. There are going to be so many newbies and we don’t know which side it’s going to be. It’s important that the people who made the deal and voted on the budget do it before the newly-electeds come in because they must fulfill the promise that was made to us and the agreements that were made. That’s my sincere feeling. Because it may not happen next session with a completely different Legislature, believe me! You don’t know what’s coming down the turnpike until you’re there!”

During Arizona Western College’s public town hall in late September, Arizona Sen. Lisa Otondo (D, District 4) expressed the urgency to override the cap on school spending before the end of the year. And the clock is still ticking.

