It’s just about time to head back to school and Arizona Public Service is angling to ease the burden local teachers might face in supplying their classrooms with $500 grants. Now through Sunday, Aug. 13, K-12 Title 1 public or charter school teachers in APS territory can apply for a chance to win a $500 gift card through the APS Supply My Class Program. Yuma County’s teachers are encouraged to apply.
“Teachers play an instrumental role in shaping our children’s minds and fostering academic growth,” said Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS. “By helping teachers with needed supplies, we hope to empower them to continue to inspire, innovate and cultivate a love for learning in the classrooms.”
Since its 2018 launch, the APS Supply My Class program has awarded over 4,500 teachers with funding to buy basic school supplies, refresh their classrooms and the like. According to APS, it’s part of a long history of their support for education through teachers.
To be eligible, teachers must be full-time at Title 1 K-12 public and charter schools in territory APS services and complete an online application. Winners from previous years are eligible to enter and win again in 2023, too.
To apply, visit SupplyMyClass.com. APS describes that the application takes less than a minute to complete. Applicants must submit their forms by Sunday, Aug. 13, 11:59 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 14, 500 teachers will be randomly drawn and APS will send out notifications to inform winning teachers how to retrieve their gift cards the first week of October.
Some teachers might even be randomly selected to have APS employees come to their school to surprise them.
Another opportunity from APS to keep in mind is its STEM teacher grants. APS partners with Phoenix Suns Charities to offer STEM teacher grants to help “bring learning to life” with awards of up to $2,500 for K-12 public and charter school teachers who lead innovative, hands-on activities that introduce Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) concepts into the classroom.
A total of $50,000 is available for classroom projects happening from January through May so teachers are encouraged to save the date for the application, which will be open from Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
