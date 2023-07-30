It’s just about time to head back to school and Arizona Public Service is angling to ease the burden local teachers might face in supplying their classrooms with $500 grants. Now through Sunday, Aug. 13, K-12 Title 1 public or charter school teachers in APS territory can apply for a chance to win a $500 gift card through the APS Supply My Class Program. Yuma County’s teachers are encouraged to apply.

“Teachers play an instrumental role in shaping our children’s minds and fostering academic growth,” said Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS. “By helping teachers with needed supplies, we hope to empower them to continue to inspire, innovate and cultivate a love for learning in the classrooms.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

