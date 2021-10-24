Arizona Public Services (APS) presented Crane School District with a rebate check of $41,638 at its September governing board meeting. The check comes as a result of its participation in the Solutions for Business customer energy efficiency program for the past year.
APS Vice President of Customer Experience and Communications Monica Whiting presented the check to the governing board stating their partnership is critical in helping APS meet its goal to achieve 100 percent clean and carbon free energy by 2050.
Whiting told the board that the district’s efforts alone have helped conserve 65 million kilowatt hours of electricity, which is the equivalent of: 16 million loads of laundry, 15 million gallons of water and enough carbon dioxide reductions to remove 4,500 cars from the road.
“I think that’s pretty impressive,” she said. “I think being good stewards of the environment is important not only for today, but it’s important for our children and our future generations.”
In an interview with the Sun, Whiting explained that she enjoys this part of her work. As the spouse of a retired elementary and middle school teacher, she values education and also values the educational opportunities that Crane’s energy efficiency efforts affords.
Whiting explained that a lot goes into these programs: from consumers discovering the difference that lighting makes to the financial savings and reinvestment that come with getting the most use out of each electron. APS also offers assistance with other education programs such as Supply My Class which annually provides 500 teachers with $500 gift cards for classroom supplies.
Dale Ponder, chief of financial operations for the district, also noted at the meeting that Crane’s participation in the program has earned the district $650,000 in rebate incentives over the last 10 years.
“Our energy conservation measures to qualify for these rebates include lighting improvements, replacement of aged HVAC equipment to more energy-efficient solutions and building system automations,” said Ponder in a statement shared with the Sun. “Along with the responsible conduct of our staff members in their diligence in reducing energy consumption, we thank our partners at APS, and hope to continue maximizing the opportunities they provide with the goal of creating a sustainable, energy-efficient learning environment for our students and staff.
For more information on the APS Solutions for Business program, visit https://www.aps.com/en/Business/Save-Money-and-Energy/Business-Solutions.