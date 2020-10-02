Whether teachers are back in the classroom or still teaching remotely, the current school year has each of them facing unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its annual Supply My Class program, Arizona Public Service (APS) is helping K-12 teachers within its service territory procure the essential resources for their learning environment.
“Education is one of our giving pillars,” said Regina Twomey, APS community affairs manager. “This year we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to do the program, because we did have COVID relief funds that we gave out, but our CEO really felt this needed to continue because our teachers need help (now) more than ever.”
This year, the support is aimed toward teachers in Title I schools.
“We just feel like those teachers sometimes face the most adversity and are in need now more than ever before,” said Twomey. “I have a couple of friends who are teachers and they need different tools now, they need different visuals and different things to teach the lessons via Zoom instead of in person (in some cases).”
By visiting supplymyclass.com, teachers can enter the pool for the last week of $500 Visa gift card giveaways, set for Oct. 9.
According to Twomey, teachers may use their winnings for whatever classroom supplies they need, whether it’s paper materials or visual aids. And if they are teaching in a remote or hybrid learning model, they are free to use some of the funds now and save the rest for when their classrooms are full again, if they so choose.
Exactly how the funds will be spent is up to the teachers, according to Twomey.
“We just want it to go towards whatever classroom needs there are,” said Twomey.
While the program typically ends in September, Twomey said it has received such a positive response that another $100,000 in gift cards was added to extend the opportunities to Oct. 9.
So far, 281 gift cards have been awarded through this year’s program; 47 of those were awarded to teachers in the city of Yuma, 12 to teachers in San Luis and five to teachers in Somerton, making Yuma County the largest area in the state to receive teacher awards, according to Twomey.
“The drawings are random, so that just tells me that more teachers in Yuma have applied, which is great,” she said. “In Yuma, most of our schools are Title I schools. As long as you apply, your chances are pretty good.”
Winners will be drawn on Friday, with announcements to be “delivered” via Zoom and surprise phone calls afterward.
“The responses are just incredible,” said Twomey. “I’ve had teachers cry, they are just so thankful and so surprised. I can hands-down say that giving out these gift cards is my favorite part of my job. It’s just so fun to see teachers’ faces and to hear them get so emotional, because they need it.”